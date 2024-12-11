Unknown man sought for stabbing woman in the neck during beef over massage services in Flushing: NYPD

A 60-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck during an argument with a stranger at a Flushing massage parlor on Sunday evening.

A 60-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck by a stranger inside a Downtown Flushing massage parlor on Sunday evening.

The assault occurred just before 7:30 p.m. at a spa located in a ground-floor retail strip at the Grace Fu Ho Tower located at 135-12 40th Road after the victim got into a dispute with an unknown suspect over ‘massage services,’ police said Wednesday.

The argument became physical when the perpetrator proceeded to place his hand around the woman’s neck, causing her to lose consciousness. When she regained consciousness, the victim discovered a puncture wound to her neck. The stranger stabbed the victim with a knife, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

Police from the 109th Precinct responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress at the location, however, the attacker fled the location before they arrived on the scene. He was last seen running toward Main Street and he remains at large.

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the wounded woman to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. There have been no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The suspect wore a white sweater, gray sweatpants, and a black hat.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Dec. 8, the 109th Precinct has reported 472 felony assaults so far in 2024, 53 more than the 519 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 12.6%, according to the most recent CompStat report.