Forest Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corps seeks to expand services into Woodhaven, Richmond Hill and Kew Gardens – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Forest Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc. (FHVAC) is seeking to expand operational services to the neighborhoods of Woodhaven, Richmond Hill and Kew Gardens.

FHVAC is asking residents and businesses in the communities to send feedback in its regulatory application in order to provide quality patient care, such as holding classes and demonstrations on first aid/CPR to local organizations (such as the Boys and Girls Scouts Clubs and local schools) and provide emergency and non-emergency transportation to hospitals and clinics.

“We have ready, willing and able members who come in and dedicate their time to the agency, to serve the community, and carry on the values FHVAC has established since its inception,” FHVAC said in a letter. “We have proudly served the communities of Forest Hills and Rego Park for decades and we would now be honored to include your neighborhood in our area of service.”

In the heart of Forest Hills since 1971, just 21 years after the birth of the modern Emergency Medical Service (EMS), FHVAC was founded. For over 50 years, FHVAC has been providing the highest level of care, education and support to the community. The agency is a participant in the FDNY 911 system to supplement coverage in NYC when their resources are shot.

FHVAC also offers opportunities for high school students to become Youth Corps EMT Trainees, who can then go on to become a New York state-licensed emergency medical technician (EMT).

“We have been there for our neighborhood residents at the most critical times and saved countless lives. Those experiences create a legacy which current members carry with them, and that incoming members want in their lives. With each passing year we build and grow as a family through the bond between the communities we serve and our members,” FHVAC said.

To show your support for FHVAC’s application, email expansion@fhvac.org or write to: FHVAC, PO BOX 750617, Forest Hills, NY 11375-0617. FHVAC will submit your communication to the New York City Regional Emergency Medical Services Council (NYC REMSCO), which is the organization by which its application must be approved.

All responses must be dated and/or postmarked by Feb. 20, 2021. Also, before voting on whether to approve the application (or any others that NYC REMSCO will be voting on), a virtual public hearing will be scheduled where members of the community will be able to speak in support of the application. For those interested in attending, send an email for the date/time of the hearing.