Quantcast
Four injured in three-alarm Springfield Gardens inferno: FDNY – QNS.com
Police & Fire

Four injured in three-alarm Springfield Gardens inferno: FDNY

Jacob KayeBy
0
comments
Posted on
Firefighters respond to a blaze at 154-10 118 Ave., in Springfield Gardens on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

A three-alarm fire that broke out inside of a Springfield Gardens home sent four people — including three firefighters — to the hospital Friday morning.

The fire broke out on the top floor of a two-story building, located at 154-10 118th Ave., around 8:50 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 12, according to the FDNY.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Responding with about 12 FDNY units, firefighters got the fire under control less than an hour later, around 9:30 a.m., according to the authorities.

One of the home’s residents was taken to Nassau County Medical Center to be treated for injuries sustained during the fire. Three firefighters were also injured and taken to North Shore LIJ Hospital.

The condition of the people injured in the fire is currently unknown, according to FDNY.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell. 

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York