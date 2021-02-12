Four injured in three-alarm Springfield Gardens inferno: FDNY – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A three-alarm fire that broke out inside of a Springfield Gardens home sent four people — including three firefighters — to the hospital Friday morning.

The fire broke out on the top floor of a two-story building, located at 154-10 118th Ave., around 8:50 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 12, according to the FDNY.

Responding with about 12 FDNY units, firefighters got the fire under control less than an hour later, around 9:30 a.m., according to the authorities.

One of the home’s residents was taken to Nassau County Medical Center to be treated for injuries sustained during the fire. Three firefighters were also injured and taken to North Shore LIJ Hospital.

The condition of the people injured in the fire is currently unknown, according to FDNY.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.