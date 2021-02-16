Queens assemblywoman endorses Shekar Krishnan for City Council seat – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

City Council candidate Shekar Krishnan has earned the endorsement of Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz in his campaign to replace Councilman Daniel Dromm and represent Elmhurst and Jackson Heights.

Cruz, who is the first DREAMer to hold elected office in New York state and has been at the forefront of civil rights issues at the state and city level for more than a decade, cited Krishnan’s own long record of successful advocacy as reason for “strong confidence in his leadership” as the 25th District’s next Council member.

“I am proud to support Shekar because he has been helping build a coalition for progressive change in Jackson Heights and Elmhurst for years,” Cruz said. “As a community organizer and leader, he is instrumental in so many fights for open space, criminal justice reform and affordable housing. Shekar has the best platform and the most detailed policies to transform our city and work for everyone. We have a long road ahead in the fight to recover from this pandemic and Shekar is the partner we need in the City Council to fight for our community.”

Krishnan is a community activist and civil rights lawyer specializing in housing discrimination and preventing community displacement. As the co-founder of Communities Resist, a legal services organization that believes a community-rooted intersectional approach to addressing housing and racial justice in Queens and Brooklyn, Krishnan represents tenants and neighborhood coalitions in fair housing litigation and anti-displacement advocacy in some of the most gentrified neighborhoods in New York City.

Krishnan is the co-founder of Diversity Plaza, the space located on the Jackson Heights and Elmhurst border that has become a symbol of how public space can bring people together. It now serves a critical function in neighborhood organizing efforts and building solidarity across communities. Krishnan was also a leading advocate for both the Travers Park expansion and the 34th Avenue Open Street.

“I am honored to have the support of Assembly member Catalina Cruz for our campaign,” Krishnan said. “Catalina fights tirelessly for immigrant rights, tenants and our workers. She shows up for our neighborhood each and every day. She ensures that the voices of frontline communities are heard and listened to. I am proud to stand with the Assembly member and continue our advocacy for those most vulnerable.”

Krishnan is the son of immigrants from South India who made their home on 74th Street in Jackson Heights. He is a father to two small children and husband to Zoe, an immigration public defender and reproductive justice advocate. His campaign for City Council has been endorsed by the United Federation of Teachers, SEIU 32BJ, Communications Workers of America District 1, Hotel Trades Council and District Council 37.