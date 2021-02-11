Queens College launches 'Big Ideas' online video series highlighting faculty research on impactful topics – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A new online video series, “Big Ideas at Queens College,” is spotlighting faculty research being conducted at the CUNY school through in-depth interviews.

The series, conceived by Queens College President Frank H. Wu, will introduce viewers to faculty members who are conducting a wide range of research on impactful topics such as racial disproportionality in special education; monitoring COVID-19 in New York City’s wastewater; exploring the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on maternal health; studying historic climate trends to predict future hazards; and more.

A trailer for the new series will premiere on Thursday, Feb. 11. Season one episodes will air on Thursdays at 7 p.m. through May 6 — with the exception of April 1 — on the college’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

“Here at Queens College, our faculty are at the forefront of creating knowledge of great importance to our community and to society,” Wu said. “In our new series, ‘Big Ideas at Queens College,’ we are highlighting outstanding educators and their amazing research. Our vision for the project was to create a means to communicate this work to a worldwide audience — it presents opportunities to engage other researchers, spurring the development of new collaborations; inspires bright young minds to pursue a course of study with these professors; and provides local and global communities with an understanding of why the work we do at Queens College is so vital to the greater good.”

Upcoming episodes will feature the following guests: