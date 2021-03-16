Little Neck school starts GoFundMe to revive musical theater residency for students – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Members of a Little Neck school community are joining forces to raise funds and bring back a musical theater program for students this spring.

Earlier this month, the P.S. 94 Parent-Teacher-Student Association (PTSA) at 41-77 Little Neck Pkwy. started a GoFundMe to raise $5,000 for a musical theater residency that was suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Janel Doddo, the PTSA co-president and fundraising organizer wrote that the goal was to bring back this residency for in-person and remote students in kindergarten through grade 5 starting in April 2021.

“The children will learn musical theater songs, dance, movement and acting skills through art-making workshops designed for children,” wrote Doddo on the GoFundMe page.

Students would participate in a five-session workshop, which includes live lessons, a video and a final performance, with instruction by Broadway veteran and acclaimed British writer, composer and lyricist Alastair King.

So far, donors to the GoFundMe have raised $3,450 of the $5,000 goal. Organizers added that they are also receiving donations directly to the PTSA.

“PTSA of 94 supports our school always looking for ways to inspire and train young minds. Exposure to the arts is vital for children and our P.S. 94 students have benefitted and enjoyed the Musical Theater Residency in previous years. Our goal is to make sure they can again this year,” organizers wrote.

Click here to check out the GoFundMe.