QNS Weekender: 11 things to do in Queens – QNS.com

The forecast may say rain for a couple days this weekend, but there are still tons of things to do despite the weather.

Those looking to stay inside can take part in Queens Public Library’s Women’s History Month trivia night, where three winners will win Amazon and Target gift cards. Or if trivia isn’t really your speed, Flushing Town Hall is presenting a virtual concert by the Mala Waldron Quartet who will be performing the works of female legends like Minnie Riperton, Shirley Horn and Joni Mitchell.

If you’re going to brave the possibility of rain, head over to Fort Totten in Bayside to get a firsthand lesson about the history of the Civil War fortress or get some fresh produce at Sunday green markets in Jackson Heights and Forest Hills.

Curious about what else is happening? Here are 11 things to do in Queens this weekend!

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Obviously before doing anything, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for a vaccine if eligible!

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.

Eligible individuals can also get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

“On the Inside Looking Out” (Queens Botanical Garden): Come to the Queens Botanical Garden to view art installations in a natural community space. The AnkhLave Garden Project is an annual fellowship involving six Queens-based Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) artists. This is the second annual show involving these artists, who all experienced immigration journeys to the United States and were challenged to create and display their work in a natural environment. The original public art show ran through the summer of 2020 and now, viewers can see relics from the initial exhibit and “new and continued explorations” unique to this current exhibit. 43-50 Main St., Flushing. queensbotanicalgardens.org. Free. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 19 to April 4.

Movin’ n’ Groovin’ Mature Adult Dance Class (Queens Theatre): This Friday, the Queens Theatre will transport you to the past with this dance class for mature adults. The hour-long online dance class will bring back the memories of legendary dancers like Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse and is appropriate for dancers of any level. The class will start with a group warm up activity before launching into the main dance lesson. Reserve a spot here. Virtual. queenstheatre.org. Free. 2 p.m., March 26.

Zoom Artist Hang (Flushing Town Hall): Calling all artists! Flushing Town Hall hosts a weekly virtual meeting get together for artists and creatives across all disciplines. Since the pandemic began in 2020, FTH has held Zoom Artist Hangs for creators to share projects their working on and have discussions based on a weekly prompt. Those wishing to be added to the private Zoom link and weekly e-blast should contact FTH Executive and Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek at ekodadek@flushingtownhall.org. Virtual on Zoom. flushingtownhall.org. Free. 5 p.m., March 26.

“Songbirds” – Honoring Minnie Riperton, Shirley Horn and Joni Mitchell (Flushing Town Hall): This Friday, Flushing Town Hall is presenting a virtual concert called “Songbirds” in honor of Women’s History Month. Jazz vocalist and pianist Mala Waldron and her quartet will perform the music of legends Minnie Riperton, Shirley Horn and Joni Mitchell. The Mala Waldron Quartet features Waldron on piano and vocals, Steve Salerno on guitar, Michael T.A. Thompson on drums and Gene Torres on bass. A Q&A with Waldron will follow the performance. Virtual on FTH YouTube. flushingtownhall.org. $5 per ticket. 7 p.m., March 26.

QPL At Night Presents Virtual Game Night – Women’s History Month Trivia (Queens Public Library): Trivia fans will enjoy this event hosted by the Queens Public Library. To celebrate Women’s History Month, the library will quiz contestants on the accomplishments of women in different fields including government, health care, business, education and the arts. The top three winners will receive small gift card prizes. Register at Eventbrite. Virtual. queenslibrary.org. Free. 7 p.m., March 26.

SATURDAY, MARCH 27

Hike and Pick (Forest Park): This weekly Hike & Pick event at Forest Park is designed to get hearts pumping while cleaning up the surrounding area. While on the Blue Trail, participants will be given trash pickers and garbage bags to clean up as they go. Registration is required. Blue Trail Head in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m., March 27.

Virtual Saturday Science Lab with The Discovery Team (Queens Public Library): Perfect for kids who enjoy science, this event is led by the Discovery Team who will demonstrate science experiments, engineering and math with materials found in most households. Virtual on Facebook. queenslibrary.org. Free. 11 a.m., March 26.

Historic New York (Fort Totten): History enthusiasts can come along with the Urban Park Rangers on a history tour Fort Totten in Bayside. Get to know more about the Civil War fortress and take a glimpse into New York’s past. Register for the lottery. Fort Totten Visitor Center in Fort Totten, Bayside. nycparks.gov. Free. 2 p.m., March 27.

Capturing Queens (Queens Historical Society): The Queens Historical Society is continuing its Capturing Queens exhibit featuring and analyzing the work of Percy Loomis Sperr who was considered the “official photographer of the City of New York.” Sperr was born in Ohio in 1890, but came to call Staten Island his home. The New York Public Library commissioned him to photograph the five boroughs, which was instrumental in showing how the city’s architectural landscape transformed throughout the twentieth century. Those who wish to view the exhibit in person can do so by reserving tickets online. Capacity is limited. Masks are required and visitors will need to fill out a COVID-19 questionnaire before attending. Reserve tickets here. Virtual. queenshistoricalsociety.org. Free. Appointment only, March 26 through Feb. 12, 2022.

SUNDAY, MARCH 28

Coastal Scavenger Hunt (Rockaway Beach): The Urban Park Rangers will guide participants through Rockaway Beach to explore the ecological diversity of its coastal shorelines. Participants will get to observe clues left behind by species who call the beach their home. Beach 86th Street in Rockaway Beach. nycparks.gov. Free. 2 p.m., March 28.

Sunday Green Markets (Jackson Heights and Forest Hills): Get fresh fruits and vegetables at the local Sunday green markets in Queens. Take advantage of the day to find some great seasonal produce.

Jackson Heights Green Market: 79th Street between Northern Boulevard and 34th Avenue. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 28.

Forest Hills Green Market: Queens Boulevard between 70th Avenue and 69th Road. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., March 28.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email editorial@qns.com.