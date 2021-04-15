Cops seek woman who stabbed man during argument in Corona park – QNS.com

Quantcast
Cops seek woman who stabbed man during argument in Corona park

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Police are searching for a woman who stabbed a man during an argument in Corona earlier this month.

On Saturday, April 10, around 7:30. p.m., a 46-year-old man and an unidentified woman got into an argument inside a park near Corona Avenue and 102nd Street, according to the NYPD.

The woman then took out a knife and stabbed the man once in his back, cops said. She then ran off westbound on Corona Avenue.

EMS units arrived to the scene and took the 46-year-old to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

As part of their investigation, police recovered surveillance footage of the woman near the park where the stabbing occurred.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

