Bayside Hills community celebrates neighborhood’s 85th anniversary

The Bayside Hills community gathered for an outdoor celebration last week to commemorate the neighborhood’s 85th anniversary.

Members of the Bayside Hills Civic Association, residents and elected officials convened at the 60th anniversary Jubilee Clock, where revelers shared the history of the eight-decade-old neighborhood.

“This originally was farmland, the king’s farm. Land developers eventually bought the area and by 1936 it was Bayside Hills,” said Bayside Hills Civic Association President Michael Feiner at the May 1 event.

The Queens Chronicle reported that prior to the formation of Bayside Hills, the neighborhood was the Cain Farm from 1852 to 1917. Eventually, owners of the Belleclaire Hotel in Manhattan purchased the land and turned it into the Belleclaire Country Club.

Several Queens officials were in attendance, including Borough President Donovan Richards, Congresswoman Grace Meng, Senator John Liu, Assemblyman Edward Braunstein and Councilman Barry Grodenchik.

The officials issued city and state proclamations commemorating the milestone anniversary.

Congratulations to #BaysideHills on its 85th Anniversary. Great to celebrate the occasion this weekend with the Bayside Hills Civic Association. pic.twitter.com/Qu8Wh1gZEA — Grace Meng (@RepGraceMeng) May 3, 2021

Honored to join the #BaysideHills Civic Association on Saturday in celebrating Bayside Hills’ 85th Anniversary and to present the group with a joint New York State Legislative Resolution with @LiuNewYork and @Nily commemorating the proud occasion. pic.twitter.com/KHB410iKHs

— Ed Braunstein (@edbraunstein) May 3, 2021

“I just want to say, of all the things I’ve done as the president of this organization, this might have been one of the most enjoyable things I’ve done in my entire life,” Feiner said.