Cops searching for man who allegedly stole a woman’s phone in Jamaica train station

Police are searching for a man in connection with a cellphone robbery at a Jamaica train station. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

Police are searching for a man in connection with a cellphone robbery at a Jamaica train station.

According to police, a 25-year-old woman was on board a southbound E train inside the Jamaica-Van Wyck subway station at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 13. When the train doors opened, an unknown man snatched the 25-year-old’s Galaxy cellphone from her hand.

The unknown man then left the station and fled eastbound on Jamaica Avenue on foot.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

