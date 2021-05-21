Cops searching for man who allegedly stole a woman’s phone in Jamaica train station

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are searching for a man in connection with a cellphone robbery at a Jamaica train station.

According to police, a 25-year-old woman was on board a southbound E train inside the Jamaica-Van Wyck subway station at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 13. When the train doors opened, an unknown man snatched the 25-year-old’s Galaxy cellphone from her hand.

The unknown man then left the station and fled eastbound on Jamaica Avenue on foot.

