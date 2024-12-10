Dunkin’ celebrates grand reopening in Jamaica with ribbon-cutting and $1,500 donation to local wellness center

From left to right: Dunkin’ Business Consultant Keith Magnuson; NYPD Queens South Community Affairs Section, 103 SSA Faison; Dunkin’ Franchisee Yaseen Rowzani; Dunkin’ Franchisee Fatma Rowzani; Jamaica Donuts District Manager BC Kamrul Hasan; Dunkin’ Franchisee Amarjit Multani; Dunkin’ Franchisee Kalwant Kaur; Jamaica Family Wellness Center’s Child Center of NY Program Director Omar Kazi; and NYPD Queens South Community Affairs Section, 103 Detective Truitt.

Jamaica residents can now ‘run on Dunkin’ at a newly remodeled store that opened last week.

Representatives from the Jamaica Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins, local residents, and members of the NYPD’s Queens South Community Affairs Section 103 gathered to celebrate the grand reopening of the newly remodeled Dunkin’ Baskin-Robbins at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

As part of the festivities, the first 100 Dunkin’ Rewards members in line at 9 a.m. received a prize of free medium hot or iced coffee for 100 consecutive days on the Dunkin’ App. Other attendees enjoyed spinning a Dunkin’ prize wheel for a chance to win free merchandise.

The location, at 187-11 Jamaica Ave., features a refreshed 1,606-square-foot space and employs 15 crew members. It is open daily from 5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

In celebration of the grand reopening, Dunkin’ franchisee Jamaica Donuts made a $1,500 donation to the Jamaica Family Wellness Center. The center, which is part of the Child Center of New York Network, provides therapy and support for children, families, adolescents, and adults dealing with social and emotional challenges.

Omar Kazi, program director of the Child Center of New York, expressed gratitude for the donation. “We are a community-based organization with an extensive behavioral health program and a range of support services. Our mission is to strengthen children and families in underserved communities with skills, opportunities, and emotional support to build healthy, successful lives,” Kazi said in a statement. “This donation from Dunkin’ will directly benefit the same community this location will serve during the upcoming holiday season.”

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ is the largest coffee and donut brand in the U.S., with more than 13,700 restaurants across nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants.