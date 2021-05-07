Quantcast
Cops seek suspect in Long Island City bank robbery

The NYPD is looking for a man who robbed a Long Island City bank on Thursday, May 7, 2021. (Photo courtesy of the NYPD)

Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Long Island City earlier this week.

On Thursday, May 6, around 12 p.m., an unidentified man walked into a Citi Bank, located at 5 Court Square, according to the NYPD. The man walked up to a bank teller, told them he had a gun and handed them a note demanding money, cops said.

The teller complied and handed the robber $1,115, police said. The man then left the bank and ran westbound on Jackson Avenue.

Police recovered surveillance footage of the man from inside the bank at the time of the robbery.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

