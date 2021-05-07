Man snatches woman’s purse at Astoria subway station

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are searching for a man who stole a woman’s handbag at an Astoria subway station on May 2.

The 24-year-old woman was at the 46th Street and Broadway R train station platform when an unidentified man approached her and forcibly removed her purse, according to authorities. The incident happened at about 5:30 p.m., police say.

The woman’s credit card was used at a Key Food at 59-12 Roosevelt Ave. later that day, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.