Lawmaker joins city agencies for cleanup effort on Station Road in Flushing

Earlier this month, a Queens lawmaker organized a cleanup effort of Station Road in Flushing following requests from the community.

Assemblyman Edward Braunstein led the multi-agency project along with the Department of Sanitation (DSNY) and the 109th Precinct on Friday, May 14, to cleaned up the area between 165th and 168th streets. Due to its proximity to the Broadway LIRR Station and residential homes, the area sees regular foot and vehicular traffic.

“By working together in ways like this, we can keep our streets clean and maintain the quality of life we enjoy and take pride in here in northeast Queens,” Braunstein said. “I want to thank Noreena for bringing the conditions at Station Road to my attention as well as the Department of Sanitation, Officer Huang and the 109th Precinct for collaborating with my office to see this cleanup through.”

After resident Noreena S. reached out to Braunstein’s office, the lawmaker began working with the city agencies on the joint cleanup operation. The 109th Precinct provided “No Parking” signage and towing support while the DSNY’s cleaning staff and street sweeper worked to remove litter and trash.

“When Assemblyman Braunstein brought conditions along Station Road to our attention, we immediately began to coordinate with his office and with NYPD to resolve this unacceptable situation,” said Edward Grayson, commissioner of the New York City Department of Sanitation. “I want to thank everyone involved for their efforts, and ask the residents of northeast Queens to continue to work with us to keep the street safe and clean.”

Over a decade ago, Station Road had long been used as a dumping ground for residents and nearby businesses. But community members and organizations like the Station Road Civic Association began volunteering for regular cleanup efforts around 2007.

During the recent cleanup, volunteers completely transformed the corridor for commuters, residents and business patrons who frequent the area.

“I would like to thank the office of Assemblyman Edward Braunstein as well as the DSNY and NYPD for the great job in cleaning up along Station Road,” said resident Noreena S. “So much litter had accumulated along Station Road that it became an eyesore and a public safety hazard to our community. They worked efficiently and effectively to remedy the situation.”