NYPD investigating possible hate crime after Asian man is pushed onto Long Island City train tracks

An Asian man was pushed toward train tracks at a Long Island City subway station by an unidentified man Monday morning, and the NYPD is investigating it as a possible hate crime.

A 35-year-old Asian man was standing at the 21 Street−Queensbridge F train platform at about 7:43 a.m. on Monday, May 24, when suddenly he was approached by an unknown man, according to police. The unidentified man said something reportedly incomprehensible and then shoved the 35-year-old man onto the southbound tracks, authorities say.

Passengers who were at the station helped the man out of the tracks, police say, but the man sustained a deep cut to his forehead and was transported by EMS to nearby Mount Sinai Queens Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The unidentified individual then ran out of the station to the street and fled in an unknown direction, police say. He is described as 6 feet tall and in his 20s or 30s and was last seen wearing a black mask, black hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

An NYPD spokesperson said the Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident as a possible bias incident.

The incident took place amid a rise of anti-Asian hate crimes across New York City and the country, as well as concerns over safety in the MTA system.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a statement regarding the assault, saying he was “disgusted” to learn of the incident.

“As police search for the suspect responsible for this horrendous attack, I am directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to offer their assistance in the investigation,” Cuomo said. “Hate and violence have no place in New York — period. We will not let bigotry and cowardly acts of violence divide us. Instead, we will continue to stand united against hate in all its forms and celebrate our state’s diversity.”

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards echoed Cuomo’s statement while addressing the incident on Twitter.

“So relieved that an innocent life was not lost this morning, but we cannot stay silent while our neighbors endure horrific acts like this,” Richards said. “Let’s call out hate wherever we see it and recommit to creating a borough free of bigotry. Enough is enough.”

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.