Police searching for man who stole $9,400 worth of clothing in Ridgewood

Police are looking for an individual who stole packages of clothing valued at $9,400 on the Ridgewood/Maspeth border earlier this month.

A man entered a commercial building at 46-55 Metropolitan Ave. through the front garage around 7 p.m. on May 2, according to officials from the 104 Precinct. The individual fled in an unknown direction but was caught on surveillance video, obtained from the incident location.

The suspect is described as being approximately 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 6’ inches tall and about 170 pounds. He has a light complexion, brown eyes and normal-length dark curly hair. He was last seen in a black T-shirt with a red heart on the front and black shorts.

Police say they believe the man was acting alone and they have not noticed a pattern of burglaries in the area linked to this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). People can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website: WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM. Tips can also be submitted on Twitter @NYPDTips.