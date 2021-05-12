Queens College summer camp to reopen in June for in-person instruction following CDC guidelines

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Now celebrating more than 30 years of serving families in Queens and on Long Island, the Queens College Summer Camp will reopen this summer for in-person instruction.

From June 28 through Aug. 20, the camp will provide an opportunity for outdoor physical activity and academic enrichment to help compensate for the challenges posed by virtual learning.

Virtual open houses, which run through June 19, will make the camp’s New York state-licensed teachers and certified counselors available to parents, and provide a view of the indoor facilities and outdoor playing fields.

Open house dates and registration information are available here.

This past year and a half has posed unprecedented challenges for children, according to Queens College President Frank Wu, such as limited physical activity. Some children also had to continue their studies without the benefit of in-person instruction and the engagement of their peers.

“For three decades, parents in our community have relied on our camp as a means to provide a high-quality summer experience for their children,” Wu said. “We’re proud to offer them the opportunity to experience life closer to normal under the care and instruction of our outstanding staff, including the licensed professional teachers who oversee all camp programs.”

The camp — which has always followed New York State Board of Health guidelines — will conduct this summer’s programs in accordance with current state guidelines, which follow CDC recommendations regarding COVID-19. The camp’s outdoor and indoor activities, including pool use, have traditionally taken place in small groups, supervised by experienced teachers and trained staff.

“We are excited to be back and provide this opportunity to the community. The staff has worked diligently this year preparing and planning in accordance with state guidelines to ensure we provide our campers with an exceptional experience,” said Robert Twible, director of athletics and recreation at Queens College.

Known widely for its value, the camp has served thousands since it was established in 1988. It offers families convenience and an array of enriching programs, which range from sports instruction to classes in drama, dance, literature, computing and the sciences.

Its sports program offerings are an extension of the college’s participation in NCAA Division II sports. With instruction provided by the college’s coaches in the campus’s newly renovated Fitzgerald Gymnasium — and with many members of the college’s varsity teams serving as counselors — participants will have access to the campus’s athletic fields; 25-yard swimming pool, which was renovated in 2019; and indoor and outdoor tennis courts.

Parents will have the benefit of individualized schedules, keeping them informed of their children’s whereabouts at all times.

There are five specially designed programs available:

Education with Sports provides a hybrid experience that combines reading, math, art, robotics and game design taught by certified educators with sports instruction in basketball, soccer, tennis and swimming.

Theater Arts Programs provide instruction in singing, dancing and acting, culminating in a performance. Past productions included “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin,” “The Lion King,” among others.

All Day Sports Academy provides instruction for developing generalized skills across a range of sports.

Single Specialty Sports Camps provide individualized instruction by the college’s coaches and varsity players in volleyball, soccer or basketball.

Counselor-in-Training Program provides a hybrid experience for 15- and 16-year-olds to participate as both campers and counselors, with instruction in CPR, first aid, resume writing, interview techniques and experience conducting campus admissions tours.

The Queens College Summer Camp is in session for eight weeks from Monday, June 28, through Friday, Aug. 20, with the exception of Monday, July 5.

Parents can accommodate their schedules and budgets by choosing from two-, four-, six- or eight-week sessions. It’s open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with an 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. option available for an additional fee.

Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch is provided to all campers, whatever their schedule. All campers receive a complimentary T-shirt and water bottle. Transportation to and from campus is available at an extra fee. A discount is available for Queens College faculty and staff.

For more details, visit the Queens College Summer Camp homepage here, or email qc.summercamp@qc.cuny.edu.