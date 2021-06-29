Astoria attorney sworn in as president of NYS Trial Lawyers Association

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An Astoria woman has taken the reins of the New York State Trial Lawyers Association (NYSTLA).

Halina Radchenko of Hach & Rose, LLC, was sworn in as NYSTLA president by the Honorable Anthony Cannataro and assumes the role from immediate past President Edward Steinberg of Leav & Steinberg, LLP.

The organization’s mission is to protect consumers, assure that the wrongly injured have access to justice, and provide the public with ethical and well-trained lawyers.

“When it came time for me to choose a career path, I was drawn to representing accident victims because in my eyes this was a way to give back and to help those whose lives have been turned upside down as a result of something they had no control over,” Radchenko said. “It gives me great pride when I am able to help one of my clients regain the ability to recover their health or support their family when that ability was taken from them. This is the core reason why I wanted to be involved in NYSTLA and to eventually lead as president. The policies that NYSTLA supports and promotes not only help my clients, but all New Yorkers.”

Radchenko was elected to the board of directors of NYSTLA in 2015. She has served on the organization’s automotive committee, municipal committee and judicial committee.

Radchenko started her career working as an associate for the Law Office of Richard Wright. She then maintained her own practice for a period of four years before joining Hach & Rose in 2016.

“Halina has proven to be a true advocate for all New Yorkers who is well-prepared to advance NYSTLA’s priorities, fighting for justice under the law,” state Senator Jessica Ramos said. “Her deep knowledge of the organization makes her a fantastic fit for this role, and I look forward to working with her.”

Radchenko has represented accident victims since the day she was admitted into the practice of law in New York state. She has handled cases involving automobile accidents, municipal liability matters and labor law cases.