Brooklyn man charged in fatal crash on Maspeth/Middle Village border

A Brooklyn man has been charged with driving while ability impaired in the fatal collision at the corner of Fresh Pond Road and Eliot Avenue on the Maspeth/Middle Village border at about 3:53 a.m. on June 13 that left a 47-year-old man dead, according to authorities.

According to police, a 47-year-old man drove a 2016 Toyota Rav4 southbound along Fresh Pond Road when his vehicle was struck by a 2014 Ford Explorer, allegedly operated by 22-year-old Erik Chimborazo, of Suydam Street in Brooklyn, who was heading eastbound along Eliot Avenue.

Officers from the 104th Precinct responded to the scene of the collision and found the 47-year-old man, whose identity has been withheld pending family notification, unconscious inside his ride with severe body trauma. EMS rushed him to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Paramedics also took Chimborazo to Elmhurst Hospital for evaluation, and police later took him into custody. He has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and operating a motor vehicle without a license. He has also been charged with driving while ability impaired due to alcohol, according to authorities.