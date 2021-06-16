Corona motorcyclist killed in Roosevelt Avenue collision: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 27-year-old motorcyclist from Corona was killed near Citi Field last week after he was thrown from his bike in a car crash, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 110th Precinct responded to a 911 call around 9 a.m. on June 10 at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and 126th Street in Flushing, where they found the victim unconscious with trauma to the head.

EMS transported Andres Guzman-Mejia, a resident of 111th Street near 42nd Avenue, to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital. He was later pronounced dead on Tuesday, June 15.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Guzman-Mejia was traveling westbound on Roosevelt Avenue on a 2011 Kawasaki motorcycle when he collided with the rear passenger side of a 2003 Honda Civic that was also traveling westbound on Roosevelt Avenue.

The collision ejected Guzman-Mejie from his motorcycle and he struck one of the steel pillars of the 7 train subway line, according to authorities.

The 52-year-old driver of the Honda Civic remained at the scene, police said.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad.