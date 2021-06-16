Quantcast
Corona

Corona motorcyclist killed in Roosevelt Avenue collision: NYPD

Bill ParryBy
0
comments
Posted on
Photo via Getty Images

A 27-year-old motorcyclist from Corona was killed near Citi Field last week after he was thrown from his bike in a car crash, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 110th Precinct responded to a 911 call around 9 a.m. on June 10 at the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and 126th Street in Flushing, where they found the victim unconscious with trauma to the head.

EMS transported Andres Guzman-Mejia, a resident of 111th Street near 42nd Avenue, to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital. He was later pronounced dead on Tuesday, June 15.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Guzman-Mejia was traveling westbound on Roosevelt Avenue on a 2011 Kawasaki motorcycle when he collided with the rear passenger side of a 2003 Honda Civic that was also traveling westbound on Roosevelt Avenue.

The collision ejected Guzman-Mejie from his motorcycle and he struck one of the steel pillars of the 7 train subway line, according to authorities.

The 52-year-old driver of the Honda Civic remained at the scene, police said.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s Highway Patrol Collision Investigation Squad.

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York