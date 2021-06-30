EmblemHealth opens new care center in Flushing providing vital services to the community

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

EmblemHealth, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit health insurers, opened its newest care center in the heart of Flushing on Wednesday, June 30.

The EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care Center, located at 41-61 Kissena Blvd., is free and open to the community from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its staff members speak multiple languages and are trained in delivering culturally competent services and support.

Anyone who needs insurance can also get help onsite from team members who can guide them through the process of signing up for affordable coverage.

“EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care provides crucial support to the communities we serve. Our centers offer virtual appointments, health education classes and connections to community resources so that those most impacted by COVID-19 can continue to receive the support and care they need,” said Beth Leonard, EmblemHealth’s chief corporate affairs officer. “We are thrilled to bring these vital services and resources to the residents of Flushing.”

The new site is part of EmblemHealth’s ongoing community investment strategy to address social determinants of health, the social and economic conditions that disproportionately affect health risks and outcomes in diverse and underserved communities.

EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care Flushing is co-located with Advantage Care Physicians (ACPNY) — part of EmblemHealth’s family of companies — where community members can also access medical and specialty services at the recently expanded ACPNY medical office.

With the opening of Neighborhood Care Flushing Center, residents now have access to a one-stop shop for health care and community resources, where they can find doctors, free wellness classes, Customer Care Navigators who can answer questions about health benefits and more.

The new location is in the heart of Flushing to accommodate and meet community members where they are. With multiple customer care navigators who live in Flushing, the location is fully equipped to provide culturally competent services and digital literacy support.

EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care’s professionals offer support in English, Mandarin and Cantonese. Neighborhood Care’s locations in other boroughs offer support in additional languages, including Spanish.

With 13 locations across New York City and Long Island, EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care is open to the entire community and provides in-person and virtual customer service, offers health and wellness resources like yoga and meditation, and helps people access additional community resources to address barriers to their health like food insecurity, transportation and more.