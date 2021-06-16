Housing lottery launches at Hunters Point South development in Long Island City

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As the latest high-rise nears completion on the Long Island City waterfront, developer TF Cornerstone has launched a housing lottery for its 534 mixed-income rental units with 100 reserved for seniors over the age of 62.

The 56-story tower is located at 52-03 Center Blvd. directly across from Hunters Point South Park.

“TF Cornerstone is proud to continue its investment in Long Island City’s waterfront with our development at Hunters Point South,” TF Cornerstone Principal and Senior VP Zoe Elghanayan said. “With 60 percent of the apartments designated as permanently affordable units and a brand-new public park, we are thrilled to be a part of making the Long Island City waterfront and Hunters Point South more accessible and activated than ever before.”

Amenities at 52-03 Center Blvd. include bike storage, a clubroom, lounge, co-working space, fitness center with a yoga studio, a playroom, landscaped outdoor areas with grills and a sundeck.

All studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments include high-end kitchen appliances and modern finishes. Select apartments also feature in-unit washers and dryers, windowed kitchens, windowed baths, alcove space, high-ceilings and private terraces.

TF Cornerstone, in collaboration with the city’s Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) and the Housing Development Corporation (HDC), announced that the housing lottery has gone live on the city’s NYC Housing Connect website.

“We are excited to join our partners in announcing this important step in connecting New Yorkers to more than 530 permanently affordable homes in Long Island City,” HDC President Eric Enderlin said. “These homes are part of the latest phase of Hunters Point South development, which includes retail, community space, public open space and a new school. I encourage all interested and eligible New Yorkers to apply today on Housing Connect.”

TF Cornerstone’s developments in Hunters Point South are bringing a total of 1,194 new residential units across two sibling buildings of which 60 percent will be permanently affordable to low, moderate and middle-income residents. Half of the affordable apartments are set aside for the local community within Queens Community Board 2.

“We are thrilled to see these 534 affordable homes, including 100 for senior New Yorkers, open for application on Housing Connect,” HPD Commissioner Louise Carroll said. “Future residents of Hunters Point South will enjoy beautiful rent-stabilized homes with direct access to retail, community space, public open space and a brand-new school. I want to thank TF Cornerstone and all of our development partners and local elected officials for making this transformative project on public land possible.”

Selfhelp Community Services, a health and human service organization, will provide on-site services for older adults living in the 100 units specifically set aside for senior households. The Selfhelp social worker will provide assistance with entitlements and benefits, referrals for home care, local resources and other heath and wellness activities.

“For 85 years, Selfhelp has provided seniors and other vulnerable New Yorkers with critical services to age with independence and dignity in neighborhoods they call home,” Selfhelp Realty Group Executive Director Evelyn Wolff said. “We are excited to partner with TF Cornerstone, HDC and HPD on expanding access to affordable housing for older New Yorkers and provide access to services through the Selfhelp Active Services for Aging Model.”

The project also includes a 150-car parking garage, a 7,700-square-foot community facility run by Selfhelp Community Services and a 572-seat K-8 school, which will be built just east of the development.