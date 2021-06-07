Man robbed, assaulted in North Corona: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for two individuals who robbed a 21-year-old man in North Corona last month.
The victim was at the corner of 103rd Street and 35th Avenue just after 5 a.m. on May 5 when one of the suspects approached asking for money, police said.
The suspect proceeded to follow the victim rummaging through his pocket while another allegedly punched the man in the face.
The two individuals fled with the victim’s AirPods which were later recovered, according to police. The victim refused medical attention.
Police released surveillance of one of the suspects.
