Man sought for firing weapon near Queensbridge Houses: NYPD

Police at the 114th Precinct in Astoria are searching for a gunman in connection with a reckless endangerment incident near the Queensbridge Houses in late April.

The NYPD received reports of shots fired during the evening of April 28 in front of 40-07 12th St. in Long Island City in which an unidentified man fired his weapon, striking a bedroom window of a residence at 40-06 12th St., police said.

There were no injuries resulting from the shooting, according to the NYPD.

The suspect was captured on surveillance cameras and is described as a dark-skinned man with a medium build who was last seen wearing all black clothing and white sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.