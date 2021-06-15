Queens councilman hosts ‘Family Skate Day’ in St. Albans

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

All that was missing was “Say So” by Doja Cat blasting in the background as Councilman I. Daneek Miller hosted Family Skate Day in St. Albans Park last week.

The event was held in partnership with SkateRobics, an educational roller skating organization based in Brooklyn, and King of Kings Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to educate youth about the dangers of guns, drugs, gang violence and the lack of education.

SkateRobics holds weekly skating events in St. Albans Park — usually on Sundays beginning at 2 p.m. — and partnered with Miller to bring the festivities to Daniel M. O’Connell Playground on June 8.

The event was part of the annual Family Fun Day series hosted by Miller’s office at local parks around his district during the summer months.

Tuesday’s event featured a live DJ, free skate rental for children and adults of all ages, refreshments, masks, sanitizer and voter information.

“We have said for the past eight years that we’re going to have the healthiest community in the entire city of New York,” Miller said. “That meant bringing in healthcare opportunities, healthy foods, and most of all, finding creative ways to utilize our open space to exercise. We saw all different generations represented at our Skate Day, and we’re excited to see so many local families participating. We are grateful for the partnership with SkateRobics and King of Kings Foundation, and of course, everyone who came out to enjoy the weather and skate with us!”