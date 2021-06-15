Quantcast
Queens councilman hosts ‘Family Skate Day’ in St. Albans

Bill Parry
Councilman I. Daneek Miller hosts Family Skate Day with community members at the Daniel M. Cohen Playground in St. Albans on June 8. (Photo by Emil Cohen/NYC Council)

All that was missing was “Say So” by Doja Cat blasting in the background as Councilman I. Daneek Miller hosted Family Skate Day in St. Albans Park last week.

The event was held in partnership with SkateRobics, an educational roller skating organization based in Brooklyn, and King of Kings Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to educate youth about the dangers of guns, drugs, gang violence and the lack of education.

SkateRobics holds weekly skating events in St. Albans Park — usually on Sundays beginning at 2 p.m. — and partnered with Miller to bring the festivities to Daniel M. O’Connell Playground on June 8.

Family Skate Day at the Daniel M. Cohen Playground in St. Albans on June 8. (Photo by Emil Cohen/NYC Council)

The event was part of the annual Family Fun Day series hosted by Miller’s office at local parks around his district during the summer months.

Tuesday’s event featured a live DJ, free skate rental for children and adults of all ages, refreshments, masks, sanitizer and voter information.

Councilman I. Daneek Miller at his Family Skate Day at the Daniel M. Cohen Playground in St. Albans on June 8. (Photo by Emil Cohen/NYC Council)

“We have said for the past eight years that we’re going to have the healthiest community in the entire city of New York,” Miller said. “That meant bringing in healthcare opportunities, healthy foods, and most of all, finding creative ways to utilize our open space to exercise. We saw all different generations represented at our Skate Day, and we’re excited to see so many local families participating. We are grateful for the partnership with SkateRobics and King of Kings Foundation, and of course, everyone who came out to enjoy the weather and skate with us!”

