Queens Public Library opens additional branches for in-person service

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As part of Queens Public Library’s reopening plan, several more branches will open around the borough allowing computer use, browsing and in-person service for up to 30 minutes.

As of last week, the following locations opened to the public: Briarwood Library, Fresh Meadows Library, Jackson Heights Library, Laurelton Library, Lefrak City Library, Maspeth Library, Mitchel-Linden Library, Rego Park Library, South Ozone Park Library, St. Albans Library, Sunnyside Library and Whitestone Library.

Queens residents can browse materials at the library for up to 30 minutes, place requests, pick up materials, receive reference services, use the computers and printers, pick up remote printing jobs and use the restroom. There is no seating for people unless using public computers.

Queens Public Library is in phase 2 of the reopening plan. Previously, these locations had to-go service, allowing customers to pick up and return materials only.

Senator Joseph Addabbo said he is thrilled with the openings in his district.

“Our libraries are some of our most valuable resources in the community, and it is great news that they are beginning to reopen for more in-person services,” Addabbo said. “With school ending for the summer, libraries remain a fantastic venue for children to continue learning and reading during their summer vacation.”

Face masks will be required inside the buildings and you must stay at least six feet away from other people.

For more information about the other QPL branches offering stage 2 service, and other frequently asked questions, visit the reopening website: connect.queenslibrary.org/6607.