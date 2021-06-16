Spotlight on Bethpage Best of the Boro 2021 winners: Summer sports for kids

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

School will be out soon, and with Queens opening back up, there are so many opportunities for your children to get active and have fun.

These Best of the Boro winners will make sure your kids have an unforgettable summer!

BEST CHILDREN’S DANCE SCHOOL

The Dance Project

Is your child developing an interest in dancing? At The Dance Project in Whitestone, children of all ages and abilities have the opportunity to learn different styles of dance and their respective backgrounds. Your child can partake in group and private classes in tap, ballet, jazz, hip-hop and more — where acclaimed instructors work with them to reach their full potential. Since 1984, Queens residents have attended The Dance Project to learn to dance in a warm and nurturing environment. The experienced staff is committed to making all its students feel relaxed and focused while simultaneously absorbing the history of dance.

Register now and let your children dance the summer away! 150-47 Willets Point Blvd, Whitestone (718) 353-2450 – danceprojectofwhitestone.com

BEST YOUTH LEAGUE

Dwarf Giraffe Athletic League

Keeping your kids active is not only good for their health, but also tons of fun for them! Dwarf Giraffe Athletic League has challenging and exciting programs that provide a foundation for kids to become more well-rounded individuals. For over 50 years, Dwarf Giraffe has offered programs for basketball, baseball and roller hockey, all of which give kids the chance to learn teamwork and good sportsmanship. The coaches and staff at Dwarf Giraffe go the extra mile to make sure your child is having fun and solidifying their skills while learning more about themselves and working well with their teammates.

Head to the Dwarf Giraffe website to learn more about its programs and register your child! 149-50 15th Rd, Whitestone (718) 746-1539 – dwarfgiraffe.com

BEST SOCCER PROGRAM

Soccer Kids NYC

Soccer Kids NYC’s mission is to provide an amazing and unparalleled soccer experience for all children. The coaches at Soccer Kids NYC have a passion for working with children, teaching the sport of soccer and developing well-rounded young leaders. The Soccer Kids staff never compromises on safety, and its most attentive care and mindful teaching is done in a safe, fun and positive environment. As they have fun in the field, children also develop pre academic skills that will help them succeed across various settings, such as: taking turns, sharing, respecting others, being humble and persevering. Coaches also work hard to promote self confidence, teamwork and leadership among players.

Your kid will surely get a “kick” out of this wonderful program! 62-10 69th Pl, Middle Village (917) 655-5437 – soccerkidsnyc.com

BEST CHILDREN’S GYMNASTICS

Forest Hills Rhythmic Gymnastics

At Forest Hills Rhythmic Gymnastics, lessons learned go beyond perfecting a tumble or doing a plie. Girls develop self-confidence, discipline, willpower and passion in each and every activity they participate in. From the moment your child steps into the studio, instructors Mila and Alex will help them improve their flexibility, poise, composure and rhythm one step at a time. Like a true rhythmic gymnastics center, this isn’t the place for slacking off or sitting on the sidelines. For your child to be the best gymnast, they have to pay attention to routine and work their very hardest to reach their potential.

As they become better gymnasts, they’ll surely have fun and let loose in the process! 106-06 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills (718) 813-1700 – facebook.com/ForestHillsRhythmicGymnastics

2022 NOMINATIONS ARE NOW CLOSED

STAY TUNED FOR VOTING!

To find all other 2021 Bethpage Best of the Boro winners head to bestof.qns.com or call 718-260-2554 with any questions.

BROUGHT TO YOU BY BETHPAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION.