Corona continues fight against food insecurity 16 months after the height of COVID-19 pandemic

As the city continues to reopen from the pandemic, Corona is still dealing with the aftermath of COVID-19, including widespread food insecurity.

In the latest series of food distributions in his district, Councilman Francisco Moya, together with youth volunteers, provided hot meals and food items to more than 200 families at Our Lady of Sorrows on Friday, July 16.

In an effort to support area restaurants throughout the pandemic, Moya allocated $50,000 to Hispanic Federation to prepare 5,000 meals for food-insecure families and older New Yorkers in East Elmhurst and Corona.

In addition to the prepared hot meals, food items provided by Met Council were also distributed at the distribution event.

“With many families still facing hardship and local businesses just getting back on their feet, it is critical we support our mom-and-pop shops and alleviate the burden brought on by the pandemic,” Moya said. “I am grateful to partner with Hispanic Federation to support our local restaurants and the Met Council as we fight food insecurity and mobilize the local economy. This program, in addition to putting protections against third-party delivery fees, is one of the many ways we can help our local restaurants. Special thanks to all the volunteers and partners for their commitment to getting food distributed to our community.”

The latest round of food distribution in some of the most impacted communities during the height of the pandemic, saw Moya and Hispanic Federation partnering with five local businesses, including Nixtamal, Café Rubio, Dalton’s Bar and Grill, Keica’s Catering and La Cienega Las Tlayudas De Oaxaca.

Over the last few weeks, more than 2,500 meals were distributed in Corona and East Elmhurst thanks to community organizations and groups that facilitated the distributions including Elmcor Senior Services, Florence E. Smith Senior Services, East Elmhurst Corona Civic Association, Neighbors of the American Triangle, Iglesia Adventista del Séptimo Día and Our Lady of Sorrows Church.

“As we weather the storm of the COVID-19 health crisis, families are struggling to put food on the table and local restaurants are still recovering from lost profits due to the pandemic. Ensuring that our community is well nourished with foods that are culturally suitable is our priority,” Hispanic Federation CEO Frankie Miranda said. “We applaud Council member Moya for his leadership in ensuring that his community has resources available to support families during his crucial time.”