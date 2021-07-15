Grand jury indicts Edgemere man on murder charges in shooting death of 10-year-old boy

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An Edgemere man has been indicted by a grand jury on murder and other charges in the shooting death of 10-year-old Justin Wallace, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Jovan Young, 29, of Beach Channel Drive, was arraigned before Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise on a three-count indictment Thursday, July 15, charging him with murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

According to the charges, on Saturday, June 5, at just after 9:30 p.m., video surveillance allegedly shows Young approach the home on Beach 45th Street and fire multiple shots directly into the home.

Bullets went through the entrance’s screen door, striking Wallace and his uncle inside the residence. A bullet ripped into Wallace’s abdomen while the uncle was stuck twice, once in the neck and hand.

Young surrendered to authorities at the 101st Precinct in Far Rockaway on June 8.

“A community is still reeling from this family’s unfathomable loss to gun violence,” Katz said. “As alleged, the defendant fired multiple times into an occupied house without any concern for the lives he was putting in danger, murdering a 10-year-old boy and wounding the child’s uncle. He now faces justice in the courts, and we must do all that we can to end the cycle of violence causing so much grief in our neighborhoods.”

The defendant was remanded and Justice Aloise set Young’s next court date for September 16. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years-to-life in prison.