Jamaica man busted after 25 dogs were rescued from inhumane conditions in home

Officers from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill rescue more than two dozen dogs who were living in "inhumane conditions" in a Jamaica home. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

More than two dozen dogs living in squalid conditions were rescued by the NYPD in Jamaica on Wednesday and their owner arrested and charged for the neglect of their care.

After they were alerted by a tip of multiple dogs living in “inhumane conditions,” neighborhood coordination officers from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill were dispatched to the home on 95th Avenue, where they were discovered in poorly ventilated and unsanitary conditions, police said.

The NYPD coordinated with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) to rescue 25 pit bulls that were found in cages inside the home on July 28.

The animals had no food or water, according to the NYPD.

Andrew Cato, 59, was charged with more than two dozen charges of animal neglect.

It was unknown why he kept the dogs in such conditions and the investigation continues, police said.

