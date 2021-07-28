Police looking for suspect in Jamaica homicide Saturday

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 25-year-old Long Island man was shot and killed in Jamaica early Saturday, July 24 morning, and police from the 103rd Precinct are searching for the perpetrator.

A ShotSpotter activation sent cops to the vicinity of 105-23 150th Street just before 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, police discovered a man unconscious with gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to the NYPD. EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The NYPD later identified the victim as Albert J. Carrasco Serrato on Holland Avenue in Elmont, Long Island.

Investigators are looking for the gunman they described as a man with a beard, wearing a black T-shirt with “Adidas” in white lettering on the front and black pants.

The suspect also has a distinctive tattoo on his left forearm, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.