QNS Weekender: 24 things to do in Queens

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, look no further than this list of activities around Queens!

Some highlights to look forward to this weekend include the Thunderbird American Indian Powwow at Queens County Farm, the opening of “Concrete Utopia,” a solo exhibit by artist and graphic designer Saneun Hwang at Local Project, the Calpulli Mexican Dance Community Day & Fiesta at Queens Theatre and the Ballet Folklórico Mexicano de Nueva York’s Guelaguetza Festival at Socrates Sculpture Park.

Check out these activities and more on our list of 24 things to do in Queens this weekend!

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for any of the three available vaccines.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, JULY 23

Thunderbird American Indian Powwow (Queens County Farm): This three day powwow is a celebration of Native American music, dance, crafts and food, also featuring an intertribal Native American dance competition by over 40 American Indian Nations. Also check out the expansive market of Native American art, crafts, jewelry and food. Get tickets. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children 2 to 12/three-day passes are $30 for adults or $16 for children 2 to 12. Times vary. July 23 to 25.

Fitness Fridays (St. Albans Park): Get some fresh air while also getting in shape at St. Albans Park this weekend. The fitness Mobile Unit will be in the park to offer fitness classes like spin, dance fitness and other shape and tone classes. Participants should dress in exercise clothes and bring a water bottle. Outdoors at the Field House in St. Albans Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 11 a.m to 3 p.m., July 23.

Seasonal Farmstand (Queens County Farm): The season everyone has been waiting for has arrived — farmstand season. From mid-May until the beginning of November, get fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers and herbs that grow at Queens County Farm. In May, the stand is selling asparagus, beet greens, rhubarb and spinach. Members get 10 percent off and EBT and FMNP benefits are accepted. Bring a reusable bag for a zero-waste experience. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. Free. Open Wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 23 to Nov. 7, 2021.

“Concrete Utopia” Opening Reception (Local Project): From July 23 to 31, check out “Concrete Utopia” a solo exhibit by Brooklyn-based artist and graphic designer Saneun Hwang. The exhibit features Hwang’s digital prints of his own photography, digital collages and visual poetry and explores his interpretation and impression of living in New York City. 11-27 44th Rd., Hunters Point at Local Project Art Space. localproject.org. Free. Opening reception is Friday, July 23 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Full Thunder Moon Meander (Alley Pond Environmental Center): APEC is hosting a full moon guided walk with an urban naturalist this weekend. The July full moon is known in Native American cultures as the “thunder moon” and it marks the time where summer thunderstorms are more frequent. The walk is limited to 16 people. Registration is required. 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $10 per adult. 8 to 9:15 p.m., July 23.

Movies Under the Stars – “The War With Grandpa” (Paul Raimonda Playground): The NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment is bringing another week of Movies Under the Stars, this time with a showing of “The War With Grandpa.” When sixth-grader Peter (Oakes Fegley) has to give up his bedroom to his recently widowed grandfather, played by Robert De Niro, he devises a series of pranks to drive him out; but grandpa won’t go without a fight. Rated PG. Grab a blanket and plan to arrive before 8:30 p.m. to get the best viewing spot as seating is limited. Paul Raimonda Playground. nycparks.gov. Free. 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., July 23.

SATURDAY, JULY 24

Saturday Yoga Sessions 1 and 2 (Socrates Sculpture Park): Instructor Jennifer Batson will be teaching free Vinyasa Yoga classes at Socrates Sculpture Park. Vinyasa is a series of flowing poses linked to awareness of the breath. Those who participate should wear comfortable clothing and bring a mat or towel. All experience levels are welcome. 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. socratessculpturepark.org. Free. The first session is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and the second session is from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. , July 24.

Yoga on the Beach with Sonia (Rockaway Beach): Head to the beach for a relaxing yoga session. Led by yoga instructor Sonia, the session combines elements of meditation and movement. Participants are asked to bring sunscreen, a yoga mat, water, towel, yoga blocks and yoga strap. Beach 32 and the Boardwalk in Rockaway Beach. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 to 11 a.m., July 24.

It’s My Park (MacDonald Park): This is a volunteer effort with Friends of MacDonald Park, where participants will pull weeks, prune shrubs and pick up litter to maintain the park’s beauty. Yellowstone Boulevard Entrance in MacDonald Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 24.

It’s My Park (Travers Park): Volunteer with the 34th Avenue Open Street Coalition to pick up litter and perform maintenance at the medians along 34th Avenue. 34th Avenue between 77th and 78th Streets in Travers Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 24.

Hellgate Farmstand (Socrates Sculpture Park): Get some delicious, seasonal produce at the Hellgate Farmstand, operated by Hellgate Farm, a network of residential and rooftop gardens in Queens. In addition to produce, the stand also offers small batch goods, like their signature hot sauce. On select Saturdays, Wilk Apiaries offers a pop up to sell a variety of local and raw honeys. 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. socratessculpturepark.org. Free. Saturdays, July 24 to Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Floral Escape (Queens County Farm): The Floral Escape is a flower lover’s dream and it’ll only be at the Queens County Farm for a few more weeks. Guests will get the opportunity to pose and take pictures with 15 blooming activations including “The Best Seat in the House,” “Petal to the Metal” and “Garden Vibes.” 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. $20 for adults, $12 for children ages 2 to 12. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 24 to Aug. 1, 2021.

The Importance of Bees and Butterflies (Alley Pond Environmental Center): In this workshop, kids will learn about the importance of bees and butterflies as pollinators, making them essential for a huge amount of the world’s food supply. In addition to the lesson, the class will take an outdoor nature walk to look for local pollinators. Each student will get a book about bees to take home. Registration is required. 224-65 76th Ave., Oakland Gardens. alleypond.org. $25 per child ages 6 to 8. 1 to 2:15 p.m., July 24.

Litter Ambassadors Saturday (Forest Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Forest Park clean in June. Litter Ambassadors will also distribute garbage bags and guide their neighbors in the proper ways of disposing trash. Register here. George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 to 3 p.m., July 24.

Calpulli Mexican Dance Community Day & Fiesta (Queens Theatre): The Queens Theatre is hosting an evening celebrating Mexican music and dance. The program includes a live performances of the Calpulli Community, the Calpulli Mexican Dance Company and a fiesta with special guest artists. The outdoor event is free but tickets are required. Reserve free tickets. Outdoor stage at Flushing Meadows Corona Park. queenstheatre.org. Free. 6 p.m., July 24.

Movie Night – “Raya and the Last Dragon” (Queens Botanical Garden): The Garden is hosting a showing of “Raya and the Last Dragon” this weekend. Before the movie, there will be a live fire performance by Hoopsie Daisies. There will also be bite-sized appetizers at “Boun’s Shrimporium. Get tickets here. 4350 Main St., Flushing. nycparks.gov. Ticket prices vary. 8:15 to 11:15 p.m., July 24.

Movies Under the Stars – “Dolittle” (Russell Sage Playground): The Movies Under the Stars series continues with a showing of “Dolittle” starring Robert Downey Jr. The movie tells the tale of Doctor Dolittle, a man who could talk to animals. Rated PG. Bring a blanket and head to the playground before 8:30 to get a prime spot, as seating is limited. Russell Sage Playground. nycparks.gov. Free. 8:30 to 11 p.m., July 24.

SUNDAY, JULY 25

Hike & Pick – Blue Trail (Forest Park): Walk the Blue Trail at Forest Park while also helping to pick up litter with NYC Parks staff. Register here. Blue Trail Head in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., July 25.

Sunday Yoga (Socrates Sculpture Park): Instructor Yojaida Estrella will be teaching free Vinyasa Yoga classes at Socrates Sculpture Park. Vinyasa is a series of flowing poses linked to awareness of the breath. Those who participate should wear comfortable clothing and bring a mat or towel. All experience levels are welcome. 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. socratessculpturepark.org. Free. 10 to 11 a.m., July 25.

Compost and Farm Site Tour (Queens Botanical Garden): Learn the ins and outs of composting and get a tour of the mid-scale composting facility at the Garden. The staff will talk about the composting process and teach techniques they use. Register here. 4350 Main St., Flushing. nycparks.gov. Admission included in the price of Garden admission. Tour times vary, July 25.

Litter Ambassadors Sunday (Forest Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Forest Park clean in June. Litter Ambassadors will also distribute garbage bags and guide their neighbors in the proper ways of disposing trash. Register here. George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 to 3 p.m., July 25.

Queens Recreation Family Day (Pomonok Playground): Co-hosted by Councilman James Gennaro and Queens Recreation, this event is a day of family fun including arts and crafts, tie-dye, games, fitness challenges, sports activities and prizes. Pomonok Playground. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 to 4 p.m., July 25.

Birding – Shore Birds (Rockaway Beach): Grab your binoculars and field guides and head to Rockaway Beach to see the shore birds The Urban Park Rangers will teach you about piping plovers, oystercatchers and terns, which visit the beach each year to nest and raise chicks from spring through summer. Beach 17th Street and Boardwalk in Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk. nycparks.gov. Free. 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., July 25.

Ballet Folklórico Mexicano de Nueva York’s Guelaguetza Festival (Socrates Sculpture Park): The Park has partnered with Ballet Folklórico Mexicano de Nueva York for the annual Guelaguetza Festival, the third at Socrates and the eighth overall in NYC. La Guelaguetza originated in Oaxaca, Mexico to celebrate traditional dances, music and culture. 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City. socratessculpturepark.org. Free. 2 to 5 p.m., July 25.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email editorial@qns.com.