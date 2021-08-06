Briarwood attorney found dead in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD has opened a homicide investigation after an attorney was discovered dead at his Jackson Heights office early Thursday, Aug. 5 morning.

Police from the 115th Precinct responded to a 911 call of an unconscious man inside a law office at 37-06 82nd Street. Upon arrival just before 6 a.m., officers found 65-year-old Charles Zolot lying on his back with trauma to his torso and face with a puncture wound to his chest, police said.

EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the attorney dead, according to the NYPD.

Zolot is a divorce and child custody attorney at a law firm that bears his name. The Law Office of Charles Zolot is a law firm with a focus on family and bankruptcy law. Its attorneys handle a wide range of legal matters pertaining to both divorce and bankruptcy cases and its divorce lawyers are dedicated to protecting clients’ rights, according to the firm’s website.

Zolot is a Briarwood resident from Hoover Avenue, police said.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.