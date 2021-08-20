NYPD searching for three men who allegedly robbed a teen in Middle Village last month

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 104th Precinct are looking for three men who were caught on surveillance video following a robbery in Middle Village last month.

On Sunday, July 18, a 14-year-old boy was walking opposite 67-59 Metropolitan Ave. when the three men approached him and demanded his cellphone, wallet and AirPods.

The victim refused and one of the assailants lifted his shirt to display a black object in his waistband before saying, “Give me your stuff or I’ll kill you,” according to the NYPD.

The victim, fearing for his safety, complied and the three men fled on foot to parts unknown, police said. There were no injuries reported.

One of the suspects had a thin build with long hair tied up in a bun, and was wearing dark colored shorts, a white mask, white socks and sandals and a white T-shirt.

The second man had a medium build and short curly black hair. He was wearing dark colored shorts, a black mask, blue and white sneakers and a white T-shirt.

The third man had a thin build and was last seen wearing dark colored track pants, a dark blue baseball cap, a blue mask and dark colored sneakers, black glasses and a royal blue Adidas T-shirt.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.