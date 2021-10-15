Here are Halloween-themed events to check out in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The air outside is getting chillier and pumpkins are beginning to appear in doorways as the spooky season is upon us. If traditional trick-or-treating is not thrilling enough, there are many events in Queens to get into the Halloween spirit.

As the big night fast approaches, there are a number of Halloween-themed events leading up to the holiday that are worth checking out. Here are 10 events around the borough to consider if you want to have a wicked awesome time, from family-friendly events to spine-chilling experiences.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Queens Underground Black & Brown Film Festival & Costume Party

The 4th Annual Queens Underground International Black and Brown Film Festival features indie filmmakers from across the globe with a special focus on local producers, directors, cast and crew from New York City. This adults-only film festival is the Halloween edition, so costumes are a must. The event has food and beverages available, along with desserts and other vendors.

Time: 7 p.m. to midnight

Location: Jamaica Performing Arts Center, 153-10 Jamaica Avenue, Jamaica

Admission: $25 and up

www.queensunderground718.com

Halloween Spooktacular

Activities at this event include a haunted house, a costume contest, goodie bags, a photo booth and a hayride to the on-site pumpkin patch, where each child will receive a pumpkin. You can either show up the day of and pay in cash or pre-register online.

Time: Slot 1 is 10 to 11:15 a.m., and Slot 2 is 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Location: Flushing YMCA, 138-46 Northern Blvd, Flushing

Admission: $12

eventbrite.com/e/flushing-y-family-halloween-event-tickets-178234222357

Sunday, Oct. 24

Halloween Brunch

If you’re looking for a morning event to get into the Halloween spirit, join Cupkins Play Cafe for a kid-friendly Halloween brunch. A child’s ticket includes food, drink and play, and an adult ticket includes a pastry and a beverage. All children and adults are welcome to come in a costume.

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Location: Cupkins Play Cafe, 208-03 35th Ave., Bayside

Admission: $30 for children, $15 per adult

Thursday, Oct. 28

Terror on Totten Haunted House

NYPD’s haunted house returns, but the two-story building is not for the faint of heart. The old Army installation was transformed into the police department’s haunted house, dubbed “Terror on Totten.” Created by NYPD’s TARU and Community Affairs officers, Terror on Totten Haunted House is open Thursday through Saturdays until Halloween in Fort Totten, and you don’t even have to pay to get scared — it’s completely free for the public. Recommended for kids 12 and up.

Time: 4 to 11 p.m.

Location: Fort Totten in Willets Point

Admission: Free

Saturday, Oct. 30

Fall Family Festival

This carnival-themed event has everything from skeeball and rock climbing to face painting and pony rides. You can even ride on a train hayride to the pumpkin patch where you can pick a pumpkin and carve it. Advanced registration is required.

Time: Saturday Oct. 30 , 12 p.m. until Sunday, Oct. 31 at 6 a.m.

Location: Hollis Congregational Church, 211-04 Hollis Ave., Queens Village

Admission: $10 for children, $5 per adult (concessions, rides and games are additional)

eventbrite.com/e/fall-family-festival-halloween-carnival-pumpkin-picking-hayrides-in-ny-tickets-164582018247

Day of the Dead-themed Halloween Party

JCI Philippine-New York and Knights of Rizal – NY Chapter invite you to the Día De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) themed Halloween party. There will be food, drinks, singing, contests, raffles, games and more. It’s a family-friendly event, so kids are welcome. Don’t forget your costume and face paint! Food and non-alcohol drinks are included in the ticket.

Time: 6 to 11 p.m.

Location: D’Haven Ballroom, 58-02 37th Ave, Woodside

Advance tickets: $55 Adult / $10 Kid (up to 10 y/o)

At the door tickets: $65 Adult / $10 Kid (up to 10 y/o)

jciphilny-halloween2021.eventbrite.com/

Halloween Harvest Festival

The annual Halloween Harvest Festival in Long Island City features a dog costume contest, pumpkin carving and catapulting competition, artist-led workshops and more. No registration is necessary.

Time: Noon to 5 p.m.

Location: Socrates Sculpture Park, 32-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City

Admission: Free

www.socratessculpturepark.org

Sunday, Oct. 31

Halloween at the Garden

Little ones can show off their Halloween costumes, walk their Trick-or-Treat Trail and enjoy performances, including a magic show. Adults 21 and up can enjoy harvest beers and ciders for purchase at the Beer and Wine Garden.

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Location: Queens Botanical Garden, 43-50 Main St.

Admission: $6

www.queensbotanical.org

Halloween on the Farm

This family-friendly spooktacular features the full Halloween on the farm with things like the Amazing Maize Maze, hayrides, a haunted farmhouse and trick-or-treating with the farm animals, along with other things. Local food vendors will be on-site, and Halloween costumes encouraged. Online tickets are required; no tickets are sold at the door.

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: The Queens County Farm Museum, 7350 Little Neck Pkwy, Floral Park

Admission: $20/person (ages 0-3 free)

eventbrite.com/e/halloween-on-the-farm-tickets-176665399967

Hell on Earth Halloween 5K

The family-friendly vibes and great swag will leave you haunted with good feelings. Whether you are a veteran runner or this is your first 5K, this spooky race has a spot for you. All finishers will receive a customized Halloween medal, and if you register by Oct. 15, you’ll get a limited edition custom race shirt. Special Halloween treats and drinks are available at the start and finish, and you’ll want to stick around for some post-race raffles. Costumes are encouraged! If you can’t make it in person, you can sign up for the virtual race.

Start Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: 108-14 Myrtle Ave., Richmond Hill

Race Fee: $35

runsignup.com/Race/NY/RichmondHill/HellonEarth