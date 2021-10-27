NYPD searching for a group of men behind Fresh Meadows break-in

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 107th Precinct are looking for two men who broke into a Fresh Meadows home last month and another two men who served as lookouts.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, the two suspects went to the rear of a private home at 73-43 190th St. and broke the rear door to gain access, police said.

Once inside, the two men ransacked the 42-year-old woman’s bedroom and removed $800 in cash and a large quantity of jewelry and women’s handbags, totaling more than $100,000 in value, according to the NYPD. Both men worked in concert with the other two suspects, who acted as lookouts from the front of the home, police said.

One of the suspects was wearing a gray shirt and carrying a red bag, and the other was wearing a black shirt and green pants, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the two lookouts who are described as being in their 30s, with light complexions and medium builds. Both were wearing white shirts and gray shorts.

No arrests have ben made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.