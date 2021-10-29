Quantcast
PHOTOS: Howard Beach homes get in the spirit of Halloween

By Paul Frangipane
Halloween decorations light up the block outside a house in Howard Beach on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

Halloween is right around the corner, and Queens residents are showing their holiday spirit by decorating their homes with spooky embellishments.

Check out some of the best decorated houses in Howard Beach below.

Halloween decorations light up the block outside a house in Howard Beach on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
A family of skeletons adorn the lawn of a Howard Beach home on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Photo by Paul Frangipane)
Michael Myers keeps an eye on neighbors from the second-floor window of a house in Howard Beach. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
A ghostly figure guards the sidewalk of a Howard Beach block on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
A masked figure menacingly keeps watch over a Howard Beach block on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
A skeleton driver commands his undead steeds from the front patio of a house in Howard Beach. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
A group of skeletons and other Halloween decorations provide a spooky foreground for a home in Howard Beach. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
