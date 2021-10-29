PHOTOS: Howard Beach homes get in the spirit of Halloween
Halloween decorations light up the block outside a house in Howard Beach on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
Halloween is right around the corner, and Queens residents are showing their holiday spirit by decorating their homes with spooky embellishments.
Check out some of the best decorated houses in Howard Beach below.