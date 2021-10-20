South Jamaica man indicted on murder charges for fatal shooting last summer

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A South Jamaica teenager is facing life in prison for the fatal shooting of an Elmont man last summer.

Edson Giron-Figueroa, 19, of 108th Avenue, was arraigned Monday before Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder on a five-count indictment charging him with two counts of murder, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence in the shooting death of 25-year-old Albert Serrato on July 24, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

According to the indictment, at around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, the defendant walked on 105th Street near 105th Avenue in Jamaica and approached the victim from behind. Giron-Figueroa allegedly held a handgun and demanded money from Serrato.

When the victim turned around to face his assailant, Giron-Figueroa allegedly fired the gun several times, striking the victim in his face, torso and arm. The defendant then fled the scene and later asked a friend to dispose of the gun for him.

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported Serrato to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Giron-Figueroa was apprehended by the NYPD on Aug. 10.

“This defendant first attempted to rob the victim, but ended his attempt with shooting and killing the young man,” Katz said. “We will now seek to bring this defendant to justice for his alleged crimes.”

Justice Holder ordered Giron-Figueroa to return to court on Sept. 6. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.