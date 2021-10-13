Parks to hold virtual scope meeting for incoming Bay Terrace playground

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Bay Terrace community is invited to voice their feedback on an incoming neighborhood playground, which is planned to go up near a proposed 572-seat elementary school, later this month.

The $20 million playground located at the Cross Island Parkway and Waters Edge Drive in Bay Terrace will be discussed in a virtual meeting hosted by the NYC Parks Department on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m.

This new 1.5-acre playground in Bay Terrace will be built on a swatch of land owned by the Parks Department since 1943. The park is adjacent to the Cross Island Parkway and Waters Edge Drive and 24th Avenue where the SCA proposed building a controversial new school. The site was chosen following parking complaints from community leaders related to the proposed 572-seat elementary school.

Preliminary concepts for the playground include a parking lot, children’s play area, comfort station, security lighting, walking paths and adult fitness equipment.

Back in July, Councilman Paul Vallone announced that he secured funding for the playground as part of the final budget of his tenure in public office. In total, Vallone was able to secure a record $37 million for District 19 green spaces, schools, organizations, nonprofits and quality-of-life improvements for his constituents.

“This investment into Bayside’s green spaces will provide Queens residents and visitors with even more high-quality open space for recreation and fitness,” NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver said. “Thanks to Council member Vallone, we’re creating a brand-new playground for the children and families of Bay Terrace to enjoy. We’re grateful for Mayor de Blasio and Council member Vallone’s continued partnership and dedication to enhancing green spaces to better serve the surrounding communities for years to come.”

This project has not come without controversy, though, and some Queens residents wonder if this is the best way to spend the funds.

QNS reached out to the Parks Department and Community Board 7 and is awaiting their comments.

To join the scope meeting for the Cross Island Parkway Waters Edge Drive Playground Construction, individuals can register at nyc.gov/parks/input. Anyone above 18 is welcome to join and those under 18 can join if accompanied by an adult. This Zoom meeting can be accessed on any mobile device like a computer, smartphone or tablet.

For more information regarding the event, reach out to Lori Polizzi either by phone at 718-520-5962 or by email at lori.polizzi@parks.nyc.gov.