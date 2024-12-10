Dunkin’ fuels up Kew Gardens Hills with grand reopening party and free coffee for a year giveaway this Thursday

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

America runs on Dunkin’, and the Kew Gardens Hills community is about to get much more energized.

Dunkin’ is celebrating the grand reopening of its newly remodeled kosher location at 79-27 Main St. near Union Turnpike on Thursday, Dec. 12, with a series of exciting giveaways and charitable donations.

The first 30 guests at the location, beginning at 9 a.m., will receive the coveted “Free Coffee for a Year” giveaway. Each recipient will receive a coupon book with four free medium hot or iced coffee coupons per month for 14 months, redeemable only at the Kew Gardens Hills Dunkin’.

From 9 to 11 a.m., guests will also have the chance to “Spin the Dunkin’ Prize Wheel,” where they can win exclusive Dunkin’ merchandise while supplies last. The celebration will also feature an on-site live broadcast from WNEW Jewish Radio at the kosher Dunkin’.

Dunkin’ franchisee Scott Campbell is honoring the occasion with a pair of generous donations to local organizations. Tomchei Shabbos of Queens will receive $6,000, in partnership with the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. At the same time, Queens Hatzolah will be gifted $3,000.

For over 30 years, Tomchei Shabbos of Queens has been providing weekly food packages to families in need, while Queens Hatzolah maintains a fleet of 13 ambulances to serve thousands of residents annually. A check presentation ceremony to these two important community organizations will culminate in the grand reopening ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m.

The new 1,850-square-foot Dunkin’ location employs 35 crew members and boasts the brand’s modern store design, featuring a bright and energetic atmosphere. Dunkin’ has also introduced innovative features, including premium cold beverages served through a tap system and flavor-maximizing espresso machines for handcrafted drinks. In the near future, customers will be able to enjoy Dunkin’ on Demand with digital kiosks for faster ordering and an area dedicated to mobile pickups for Dunkin’ Rewards members.

The Kew Gardens Hills Dunkin’ is open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.