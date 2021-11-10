Brooklyn motorist indicted in fatal collision that killed a man on Belt Parkway in South Ozone Park

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Brooklyn man was indicted by a Queens grand jury Tuesday for allegedly striking and killing a man on the Belt Parkway in South Ozone Park while driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs last year, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Jason Bical, 35, of 73rd Street, was arraigned before Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael B. Aloise on an 11-count indictment charging him with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, and other charges, in the death of Taher Ali Hassas, also of Brooklyn.

According to the charges, shortly after 1 a.m. on December 9, 2020, Hassan was involved in a fender bender with another motorist on the westbound lanes of the Belt Parkway near 131st Street when he exited his vehicle and moments later was struck by a white 2017 Chevy Malibu allegedly driven by Bical.

Officers from the 106th Precinct arrived at the scene to find Hassan unconscious with trauma to his head. The 63-year-old victim was rushed by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center with severe head trauma where he died as a result of his injuries a day later.

Katz said that Bical took a portable breathalyzer test at the scene which indicated that his blood-alcohol level was allegedly .174, twice the legal limit. Further toxicology results showed Bical allegedly had both cocaine and marijuana in his system at the time of the collision.

The automobile’s crash data allegedly revealed the defendant was traveling at 92 mph just five seconds before striking the victim. The posted speed limit on the Belt Parkway is 50 mph.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs is unacceptable,” Katz said. “The defendant, in this case, was allegedly intoxicated and driving at speeds up to 92 mph when he struck a person on the Belt Parkway. A family is now mourning a loved one’s untimely and needless death. We must do better. All drivers need to be mindful that they share the roads with other motorists and bear a responsibility to be safe and sober.”

Justice Aloise ordered Bical to return to court on Dec. 9. Bical faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.