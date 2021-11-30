Northeast Queens celebrates Christmas and Hanukkah with community events

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Northeast Queens recently got into the holiday spirit with community celebrations in College Point and Flushing.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, locals attended the third annual Holiday Tree Lighting at Hermon A. MacNeil Park, hosted by Coastal Preservation Network, A Better College Point Civic Association, the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation and Senator John Liu.

The festive holiday event featured holiday caroling with the St. Fidelis Choir and Band as well as hot chocolate and snacks prior to the main event.

Due to technical difficulties during the event, the tree lights did not officially turn on until Monday, Nov. 22. According to Coastal Preservation Network, the public can enjoy the lights every day from now until Sunday, Jan. 9.

On Saturday, Nov. 28, the Flushing community got together to celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah with an event hosted by the Bowne Park Civic Association and the Broadway Flushing Homeowners Association and sponsored by Senator John Liu.

Revelers at the annual Christmas tree and Menorah lighting enjoyed live music, hot cocoa, holiday treats and singalongs of “The Dreidel Song” and “The 12 Days of Christmas.”