NYPD looking for suspect who broke a subway rider’s jaw in Jackson Heights last month

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst and Transit District 20 are looking for a man who decked a straphanger with a sucker punch in Jackson Heights last month.

The unprovoked attack occurred around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31 inside the Roosevelt Avenue E train subway station when the suspect fired off a left hook that caught a 66-year-old man flush on the jaw that left it fractured, police said.

The NYPD released video surveillance of the assault and images of the assailant waiting for a 7 train following the attack. The suspect is described as a man, 5’6” to 5’8” and around 150 to 160 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a blue mask, blue headphones, a black jacket, black pants and pink sneakers.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.