Pomonok Houses man facing life in prison for gunning down his mother’s lover: DA

A Fresh Meadows man was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 9 and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his mother’s boyfriend one week earlier at the Pomonok Houses, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Desean McCain, 22, was arraigned before Queens Criminal Court Judge Eugene Guarino late Tuesday night on a four-count complaint charging him with murder, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child in the shooting death of Brooklyn resident Anthony Ragler, of Bushwick Avenue.

According to the complaint, shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, McCain was in his mother’s apartment near the intersection of Parson Boulevard and Jewel Avenue when he allegedly opened fire with an illegal handgun at Ragler, a 47-year-old victim who was romantically involved with McCain’s mother.

Both McCain’s mother and her nine-year-old grandson were present at the time of the shooting.

Katz said that McCain fled the apartment when police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows arrived at the crime scene where they discovered Ragler with gunshot wounds to his head and torso.

EMS responded and rushed Ragler to New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Queens, where he was pronounced dead. Following an ongoing investigation, McCain was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

“A domestic dispute erupted into chaos and tragedy when the defendant allegedly fired an illegal gun multiple times at the victim,” Katz said. “No one has the right to take another person’s life. The defendant will now be held accountable in court.”

Judge Guarino ordered McCain to return to court on Nov. 12. If convicted, McCain faces up to 25 years to life in prison.