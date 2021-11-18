QNS Weekender: 10 things to do in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out the stuff going on in the borough!

On Friday, take a dance class for mature adults at Queens Theatre. On Saturday, learn the basics of taking nature photographs at Astoria Park. On Sunday, help to clean up and restore the Seagirt Ave. Wetlands.

For these events and more, here are some things to do in Queens from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21.

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for any of the three available vaccines.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page .

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens .

Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

As per the city’s executive order, many indoor venues, including nightclubs, movie halls and concert theaters will be requiring that attendees are fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination. Read more about the mandate.

FRIDAY, NOV. 19

Movin’ n’ Groovin’ Dance Class (Queens Theatre): Older adults can come to Queens Theatre for a fun dance workout every Friday. The hour-long dance class is appropriate for all levels and can be done on your feet or seated. There will be live piano music to accompany each class. Sign up with a program director at the SNAP Senior Center, or call Queens Theatre’s Director of Education Richard Hinojosa at 718-971-5839 for more information. 14 United Nations Ave. South Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. queenstheatre.org. Free.11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Nov. 19.

The 11th New York Son Jarocho Festival – Acusticorporal (Flushing Town Hall): Flushing Town Hall presents a dance performance called Acusticorporal by Mexican dancer Argelia Arreola. The performance is described as “a reflection around the body” and how it is affected by sound, rhythm, vibration and words. 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing Town Hall. flushingtownhall.org. Free with online RSVP. 7 to 8 p.m., Nov. 19.

SATURDAY, NOV. 20

Hike and Pick (Forest Park): Get into the great outdoors while helping to beautify public spaces. Volunteers are needed at Forest Park to clean up the Orange Trail on this scenic hike. Register here. Pine Grove in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Nov. 20.

Photography 101 (Astoria Park): Learn to frame natural features and landmarks through the lens of a fancy camera or even your smartphone. Bring your own equipment. Hoyt Avenue North and 19th Street in Astoria Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Nov. 20.

It’s My Park (Ralph Demarco Park): Volunteer with the Friends of Ralph Demarco Park to beautify the park this weekend. Register here. Ralph Demarco Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 12 to 3 p.m., Nov. 20.

Bird Bingo (Forest Park): The NYC Park Rangers will lead a game of bird bingo to help participants learn about our feathered friends. Prizes will be given to the winners. Register here. Oak Ridge in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 2 to 3:30 p.m., Nov. 20.

The 11th New York Son Jarocho Festival – Culminating Fandango (Flushing Town Hall): For the last day of the Son Jarocho Festival, attend the culminating fandango, a community celebration where people gather to play, sing and dance son jarocho, the musical tradition of southern Veracruz, Mexico. 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing Town Hall. flushingtownhall.org. Free with online RSVP. 5 to 7 p.m., Nov. 20.

SUNDAY, NOV. 21

Wetland Restoration (Seagirt Ave. Wetlands): The Stewardship Team is leading this volunteer event to protect the Seagirt Ave. Wetlands. Learn how to identify and safely remove invasive plants and debris to restore the wetland and create a healthier ecosystem. Participants should wear sturdy boots or shoes, long pants and clothes that can get dirty. Space is limited and volunteers under 18 must be with an adult. Register here. Seagirt Ave. Wetlands. nycparks.gov. Free. 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Nov. 21.

Birding – Winter Waterfowl (Baisley Pond Park): Grab your binoculars and head out to find some winter waterfowl. Birders of all skill levels and ages are welcome. Baisley Boulevard and 157th Street in Baisley Pond Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 12 to 3 p.m., Nov. 21.

Common Ground: Mini-Global Mashup #3 – Yiddish Meets Argentina (Flushing Town Hall): For this Mini-Global Mashup, enjoy the musical stylings of Lorin Sklamberg, the lead singer of the Grammy Award-winning Jewish American roots band the Klezmatics and Sofia Rei, an Argentinian vocalist, songwriter, producer and educator. 137-35 Northern Blvd., Flushing Town Hall. flushingtownhall.org. In person tickets are $15 for non-members and $12 for members. Virtual tickets are $7 for non-members and $5 for members. 1 p.m., Nov. 21.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email jbagcal@schnepsmedia.com.