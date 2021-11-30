Queens lawmaker introduces legislation to rename St. Albans Park in honor of late Archie Spigner

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

City Councilman I. Daneek Miller introduced legislation on Tuesday, Nov. 23, to honor the late Archie Spigner, a former southeast Queens city councilman and district leader, with a park renaming.

Miller’s legislation, Intro. 2462, would immediately rename St. Albans Park to Archie Spigner Park, and amend the official map of the city of New York accordingly.

“Archie Spigner was a champion of southeast Queens, and it is truly an honor to introduce legislation to rename St. Albans Park in his honor,” Miller said. “He was a shining example of public service and living life in service to others. His contributions are too numerous to count, but those who knew him knew of his love for St. Albans Park and the special place it held in his heart, having been so instrumental in its complete renovation.”

Spigner, who was a beloved leader in southeast Queens and represented the 27th Council District from 1974 to 2001, died at the age of 92 on Oct. 29, 2020.

Known as “The Dean,” he was an instrumental figure in several high-profile developments for the betterment of southeast Queens, including the location for York College in Jamaica, as well as a subway extension to the downtown area and the placement of the regional headquarters of the Social Security Administration.

During Spigner’s tenure as a council member in 2001, he secured $1,000,000 in funding for the renovation of St. Albans Park, working closely with members of the community and civic and religious leaders to sponsor clean-ups as well.

Years later, Spigner worked with his successor, Councilman Leroy Comrie to secure an additional $900,000 for the park, including the installation of new tennis courts, handball courts, basketball courts, fitness equipment, paths, benches, plantings, additional drainage, and other upgrades.