Thief allegedly stole more than $1,000 from Walgreens in Astoria

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria are looking for a man who stole more than $1,000 in cash from a Crescent Street Walgreens last month.

Authorities say that on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 20, the suspect entered the Walgreens, located at 33-55 Crescent St., and walked into the store’s office. Once inside, the man removed keys from the desk, opened the safe, and proceeded to remove $1,030 in cash, police said.

The suspect then left the store and ran eastbound on 34th Avenue. There were no injuries reported.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as a dark-skinned man who is approximately 25 to 30 years old, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white sweater, blue jeans, a black baseball cap and back and white sneakers.

No arrest have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.