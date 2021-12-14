Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Four elementary school students from northeast Queens were recently named winners of an annual “spooktacular” writing contest.

On Monday, Dec. 13, Assemblyman Edward Braunstein announced the grand prize winners in his Halloween Essay and Poetry Contest for District 26 students: second-grader Koey Ma from St. Mel’s Catholic Academy in Flushing; third-grader Renee Suh from P.S. 31 in Bayside; fourth-grader Jason Piao from P.S. 221 in Little Neck; and fifth-grader Isabella Reyers from Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Academy in Glen Oaks.

The four winners received Amazon gift cards and all contest participants were given a New York State Assembly Certificate of Merit.

“Congratulations to Koey, Renee, Jason and Isabella, this year’s winners who each submitted creative and well-written entries to my office’s Halloween Essay & Poetry Contest,” Braunstein said. “Thank you to the nearly 200 local students who got into the holiday spirit and submitted stories and poems of their own to this year’s contest.”

Braunstein opened this year’s contest on Oct. 5 and invited students in grades two through five to submit Halloween-themed essays, short stories or poems related to the holiday.

The contest was open to students in Assembly District 26, which includes Auburndale, Bay Terrace Bayside, Bayside Hills, Broadway-Flushing, Douglaston, Floral Park, Glen Oaks, Little Neck, New Hyde Park, North Shore Towers, Oakland Gardens and Whitestone.