Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Just two days after she announced the $9.5 billion Terminal One project at JFK Airport, Governor Kathy Hochul joined officials from the Port Authority and Delta Airlines on Dec. 15 to break ground on a $1.5 billion expansion and modernization of Terminal 4. The COVID-19 pandemic had delayed the project for nearly two years.

The reconstruction will include the expansion and renovation of the Terminal 4 arrivals and departure hall; a major concourse expansion to add 10 new gates; and roadway upgrades to improve access to vehicles.

“Today’s groundbreaking is a huge part in the story of New York’s comeback from the hardship we underwent during the pandemic,” Hochul said. “The economic impact of this transformation will be felt for decades while solidifying our state’s global leading role in welcoming visitors from abroad and those returning home. I look forward to all this partnership with the Port Authority and Delta will bring to New York.”

The expansion at Terminal 4 is expected to be complete with Delta consolidating its operations in 2023.

“Today we celebrate the expansion and renovation of Terminal 4 at JFK which, upon completion, will significantly improve the customer experience with extensive renovations and additional gates, as well as provide thousands of jobs for local residents,” Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said. “With millions of people traveling through this airport annually, it is critical we remain a leader as the largest gateway to the country.”

The Port Authority Board entered into a lease with JFKIAT and Delta that called for the modernization of Terminal 4.

“As a Queens-based business, JFKIAT sees this expansion as an opportunity to revitalize our local economy in the wake of the pandemic, and we are committed to working with our partners to ensure that this world-class initiative benefits the community,” JFKIAT President and CEO Roel Huinink said.

The expansion and upgrade of Terminal 4 is expected to result in more than 1,500 total jobs, including more than 1,000 union construction jobs.

“This project represents a massive investment in the economic health of Queens through the creation of thousands of good-paying jobs, contracting opportunities for local businesses, a strong commitment to MWBE participation and more,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said. “Paired with the $9.5 billion Terminal One project and the $3.9 billion new Terminal 6, this radical transformation of JFK Airport will economically uplift Queens families for generations to come while giving millions from around the world an incredible first impression of Queens New York City and New York state as a whole.”

See video of the groundbreaking below.