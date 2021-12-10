Jamaica woman dies after she was struck by a school bus

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Jamaica woman, who was struck by a school bus in Springfield Gardens last month, died Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

Vivianna Wolpe, 33, was walking near the intersection of South Conduit Avenue and Rockaway Boulevard on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 17, when a 71-year-old man driving a 2012 StarCraft mini school bus heading eastbound on South Conduit Avenue struck her as she was trying to cross at the intersection, police said.

The bus driver remained at the scene and was not arrested.

EMS responded and transported Wolpe, of 159th Street, to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, just blocks from her home, in serious condition with injuries to her torso and legs.

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

No charges have been filed in the collision and the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad continues to investigate.